Razer Joins Hands With Envy Gaming As Official Accessories Partner

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer is teaming up with Envy Gaming to be the official brand partner for the organization’s accessories. While this is a big win for Razer, it’s equally big for Envy Gaming. The newly announced multi-year deal will see all of Envy’s talent provided with Razer peripherals for use in competitions, content...

www.androidheadlines.com

