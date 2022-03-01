Razer Joins Hands With Envy Gaming As Official Accessories Partner

Game for long sessions with the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog gaming keyboard. It boasts a 60% form to not take up much space on your desk while featuring Razer Analog Optical Switches. In fact, these switches allow for multiple commands in a single keystroke. This gadget’s minimalist size and style is perfect for small setups or to travel to a friend’s house for a gaming session. By being able to detect how far a key is pressed, you have more versatility over commands. Moreover, this gaming keyboard also offers highly durable PBT keycaps for a premium, textured finish that won’t degrade over time. All the while, for easier reference when executing commands and hotkeys, it also includes side-printed secondary functions. Finally, this Razer keyboard offers 5 onboard keyboard profiles without the need for software.
