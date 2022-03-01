Razer Joins Hands With Envy Gaming As Official Accessories Partner

Razer is now joining in on the 60% keyboard craze with its new Huntsman Mini Analog. The first of its kind available on the market with Razer’s very own Analog Optical Switches, the new keyboard is able to pack exceptional precision and performance into a small, compact form factor that foregoes arrow keys, a numpad, and the function row. Since it utilizes optical switches, the keyboard can also deliver a finer degree of control by allowing users to adjust sensitivity presets or assign two functions to the same key. The former means you’ll be able to better control your throttle and steering in racing games while the latter will let you walk and sprint using the same key depending on how far down you press in an FPS or RPG. Doubleshot PBT keycaps sit on top of the switches to provide a more tactile touch while maintaining durability, completed with a detachable USB-C cable for easy portability.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO