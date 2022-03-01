ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Jury to hear case involving the murder and abuse of Opelika two-year-old

By Elizabeth White
 7 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – An Opelika man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s toddler was in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing. The child’s mother, charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, was also in court for her hearing. A Lee County Judge decided there was enough evidence to send the Murder case against 28-year-old Jamario Mitchell to a Grand Jury. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the case against 28-year-old Chasity Baker was also bound over to a Grand Jury for Aggravated Child abuse.

A deposition in the case filed on Nov. 16, 2021, indicates the toddler suffered blunt force trauma. The report states the child suffered a broken left and right collarbone, a broken left rib, fractured skull, and brain bleed. Forensic medical examiners indicated the severity of the injuries meant they were recent and not accidental.

The investigation began Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 7:00 a.m., with a 911 call from home along Cherry Circle in Opelika. Paramedics found the two-year-old little girl deceased in a back bedroom. The child was sent for an autopsy with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey tells News 3 the preliminary autopsy indicated the manner of death was a homicide, and the initial cause of death was blunt force trauma.

“We were able to determine the people with the child leading up to her death were the child’s mother and a male acquaintance,” said Chief Healey.

The child’s mother, Chasity Baker, 28, and her live-in boyfriend, Jamario Mitchell, 28, were arrested Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. According to court documents, Baker and Mitchell told police the two-year-old was sick, and they checked on her throughout the night. The couple stated while they were the only two who had access to the child, they did not know how she was injured.

“It’s a horrific incident, a two-year-old is defenseless, and it’s just unfathomable that this could happen to a two-year-old,” said Chief Healey.

Baker is out of jail on a $450,000 bond. Mitchell remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility. He was already on probation for a burglary charge, which has now been revoked due to the Murder charge. He remains in custody.

If you have any information in the case, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

