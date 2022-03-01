ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ways to Assess Potential Future Sustainability

By Elle Caruso
etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable investing offers another way to manage risk in portfolios without limiting performance. In fact, over a one-year period, the S&P 500 ESG index has returned 20.25%, while the S&P 500 index has only had returns of 16.39%, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. One challenge with sustainable investing...

