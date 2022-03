HARTFORD – The Juan Pablo Duarte Dominican Club and the City of Hartford commemorated 178 years of independence for the Caribbean nation throughout the city last weekend. “The celebration of the Dominican Republic’s 178th anniversary of independence strongly connected me to my Dominican roots. It was a joyful day full of Dominican pride,” said Graciela Rivera, a member of the Dominican community. “As a kid growing up in Hartford's Frog Hollow neighborhood, I remember my mother partaking in the yearly festivities as a member of the club Juan Pablo Duarte, she always brought me along to share the experience.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO