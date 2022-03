With much of society celebrating a return to some form of normalcy, so is the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame and preparations for its annual induction ceremony. After tabling its 2020 ceremony to last fall due to COVID-19, the GCSHOF event is back in the spring for 2022. This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at the Gastonia Conference Center, with retired Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) commissioner John Swofford serving as the event’s guest speaker.

