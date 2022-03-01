ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Green Bonds: Inside China’s Playbook for Battling Climate Change

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s green bond market hit record levels of issuance, as the second-largest economy in the world races toward a net-zero emissions future. Green bonds, which finance climate-friendly projects, are part of China’s efforts to mitigate the heavy pollution resulting from its rapid industrial expansion. In the upcoming...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Climate change: Covid shutdown linked to record rainfall in China

Scientists say that a rapid drop in emissions because of Covid played a key role in record rainfall in China in 2020. The decline in greenhouse gases and small particles called aerosols caused atmospheric changes that intensified the downpours. Hundreds of people died and millions more were evacuated during a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Corporate Bond#Chinese#Grbd#Global Beta Advisors Llc#Factset#Truvalue Labs#Esg
Seekingalpha.com

How Green Bonds Will Fund A Green Future

More securities labeled as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) bonds are being issued by a wider variety of companies than ever before. More securities labeled as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) bonds are being issued by a wider variety of companies than ever before. This is a welcome development because such financing will play a critical role in the global transition to a greener world. But not all ESG-labeled bonds are equal. To fund a genuinely green future, investors will need to separate the grain from the chaff.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
WORLD
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy