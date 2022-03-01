ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savory Yeast Spread Snacks

By Michael Hemsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Graze Marmite Crunch snack is being launched by the brand in on-the-go serving sizes to provide consumers in the UK with a way to enjoy...

Lowell Sun

Quick Fix: Dijon scallops dish savory, juicy meal

Sweet, tender scallops need very little cooking. In fact, to remain delicate and flavorful, they should be cooked only a few minutes over high heat in a skillet large enough to hold them in one layer without touching. The result will be a crusty coating while the inside remains juicy.
RECIPES
WFMZ-TV Online

A Sweet-Tart Snack

(Family Features)Fruits, like raspberries, are unique in their ability to add both flavor and nutrition to breakfasts, snacks, desserts and beyond. With a sweet-tart flavor and eye-catching color, red raspberries are the main ingredient in these Mini Razz Crush Tarts, perfect for breakfast on-the-go or as an afternoon snack. Because 1 cup of the tasty fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, it’s a nutritious way to fill up.
RECIPES
KLFY.com

Best red yeast rice supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Red yeast rice (Monascus purpureus) is the name for yeast grown on white rice. Powdered yeast rice is a traditional Chinese medical remedy that’s been utilized for thousands of years. Modern medical research is just beginning to recognize the potential benefits of this natural supplement. In addition to the fermented red yeast, unsaturated fatty acids, isoflavones and phytosterols in this yeast may also contribute major health benefits.
NUTRITION
Wide Open Eats

10 Savory Oatmeal Recipes That Are Shockingly Tasty

Oats are underrated. They are an excellent grain, delicious, nutritious, full of complex carbohydrates, simple to produce, and inexpensive to buy from the grocery store. Oats are also proven to lower your cholesterol and can be a good choice for people who are gluten-free. Most of us are only aware of sweet oatmeal - that is, oatmeal topped with things like berries, nuts, and sweeteners. However, did you know that you can enjoy a savory bowl of oatmeal, too? Yes, there's a reason this phenomenon is trending! You can have it for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, but savory oatmeal can expand your meal repertoire to include veggies in your breakfast recipes. And a savory breakfast means less sugar in your diet, which is usually a good thing!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

15 Savory Glazed Plant-Based Recipes

Who doesn’t love glazed recipes? These 15 savory dishes are easy to prepare, delicious to eat, and are perfect for your main and side dishes at your holiday table. From Miso-Turmeric Glazed Eggplant With Spicy Chickpeas, to Tahini-Glazed Tempeh Nuggets, these crowd-pleasing dishes are light yet satisfying, and are bursting with flavor!
RECIPES
WTAJ

Big Game Appetizers & Snacks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Besides the commercials, the best part of the big game is the food! Holly Martin, a dietitian at The GIANT Company shares some fun apps and snacks and have some better-for-you ideas to share. While pizza, wings, and party dips can be super yummy, they can be high in sodium. Try […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Albany Herald

Create a tangy, savory tartar sauce at home

Seafood can be a healthy addition to anyone’s diet, and there are plenty of ways to cook fish. Seafood is often made even more delicious with the right accoutrements — such as a tasty dipping sauce. Tartar sauce long has been the peanut butter to seafood’s jelly. Seafood...
RECIPES
Myhighplains.com

Should you use nutritional yeast?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vegans have known about nutritional yeast for decades, but now everyone else is starting to catch up as this savory substance is packed with goodness. If you’re wondering whether you should use nutritional yeast, learning more about it could help...
NUTRITION
CBS Austin

Smarter snacking with California Almonds!

Many of us recognize the benefits of maintaining a wellness routine and healthy habits, but when it comes to snacking, how do you choose snacks that keep you fueled and motivated to explore the world, reconnect with family and friends, and do the things you love? Megan Roup, a celebrity trainer, wellness expert, and the founder of the Sculpt Society, is joining us with her insights and suggestions for smarter snacking!
AUSTIN, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Show-stopping strawberry snack

When you are craving something sweet, sometimes you just can’t get it off your mind until you have just one bite. You need something small, delicious and something that will ease your cravings. This recipe for Chocolate-coated Strawberry Treats is not only fun to make, but will give you...
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Savory Meatball Hash

In the kitchen today Chef John Babineau joined us from Turner Sales representing Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace. He cooked up a couple of savory meatball dishes with Thomsen brand meatballs, including Savory Meatball Hash and Meatball Parmesan. All ingredients listed in these recipes are available at the Thomsen Marketplace (except onions.)
RECIPES
Nature.com

Generation of nonlinearity in the electrical response of yeast suspensions

The mechanism through which nonlinearity is generated in the response waveform of the electric current obtained by applying alternating current voltage to yeast suspension has not yet been elucidated. In this paper, we showed that the response waveform depends on the applied voltage and frequency. The results showed that distortion (nonlinearity) in the waveform increases as the applied voltage increases and/or the frequency decreases. We suggest a model for the generation of nonlinearity based on the influx of potassium ions into the cell via potassium ion channels and transporters in the membrane due to the applied voltage. Furthermore, we validated this model by simulating an electrical circuit.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New micro-protein helps yeast cells cope with nutrient scarcity

Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Montreal (Canada) have discovered that a micro-protein, which they named Nrs1, supports cell division and proliferation when nutrients are scarce. This result, published in PLOS Biology yesterday, sheds a new light on how evolution subtly reshapes the genomes of unicellular microorganisms, providing them with plasticity to adjust their growth and proliferation to ever-changing environments.
WILDLIFE
ABC News

Savory King Cake, sausage rolls and other delicious Mardi Gras dishes

Kick off the Mardi Gras celebrations and join in on the feast-filled festivities from home with these delicious dishes. New Orleans-based baker, photographer and cookbook author Joy Wilson shared some of her favorite savory recipes with "Good Morning America" that are packed with southern and Cajun flavors to mark the occasion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Francisco Chronicle

Finding solidarity in a batch of rich, savory piroshkis

I had a different recipe planned for this week. But then the news came, and the news was bad, and I found I’d lost my appetite. While I sat paralyzed, watching nearly a million Ukranians flee their homes, London-based food writer Olia Hercules, a native of Ukraine and author of three cookbooks celebrating the diverse cuisine of the country, took to social media to raise money for the cause.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Protein Snack Recipe

I bought this protein medley soup mix at the local grocery. It’s a blend of five lentils. I’m going to make lentil fritters out of them. In India we call it Vada. Vada is made out of yellow chickpeas or whole gram dal. But today I’m using this medley soup mix to make a tasty snack. Once you try it you’ll definitely want to make it again. The ingredients are very simple and you may have them already in your kitchen.

