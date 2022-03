Chicago Police were more likely to stop and use force against Black Chicagoans than other groups, according to a new report from the Office of Inspector General. The oversight agency reviewed the department’s stops and use-of-force incidents between 2017 and 2020. It found Black people were overwhelmingly disproportionately stopped by CPD, regardless of the demographic composition and crime level in the area. Black people were disproportionately subjected to force, and CPD was more likely to use higher-level force options against Black people than against non-Black people.

