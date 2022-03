FONTANA (CBSLA) – While many high school seniors are anxiously awaiting their college acceptance letters this month, one Fontana teen, who just learned how to drive, is headed off to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. Within the walls at Henry J. Kaiser High School, there are a lot of smart kids, and one of them – 16-year-old senior Amitoj Lobana – already knows where he’s going to college. “It’s best to learn as equals alongside all of our peers, and I think MIT provides that opportunity,” the teenager said. While getting in to MIT is an amazing feat for any high school...

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO