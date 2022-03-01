‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Finally Happening

The Feb. 20 episode of "Euphoria" is utterly chaotic, and we loved every second of it! The penultimate episode of the Emmy-winning HBO series sees Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting on her eagerly anticipated school play based on the leading ladies of the show. From the casting of students who are the spitting image of Rue (Zendaya) and Co. and Lexi's interesting take on her life and the lives of those who are close to her, to the showstopping finale led by Ethan (Austin Abrams), the play is beautifully, artistically, and accurately executed by the younger Howard sister. But amid the magic, one thing is missing: Lexi's new flame, Fez (Angus Cloud). Though Fez promised to be there front and center to support Lexi, his reserved seat is empty throughout the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO