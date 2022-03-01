ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Finally Happening

By ScreenCrush Staff
 6 days ago
For decades now, people have talked about making a sequel to Beetlejuice. The 1988 horror comedy became a surprise hit for director Tim Burton, and helped elevate Michael Keaton into the upper echelon of ’80s comic leading men. Back in 2013, there were reports that Burton would return for Beetlejuice 2,...

hypebeast.com

Brad Pitt To Reportedly Produce 'Beetlejuice 2'

Brad Pitt could reportedly be hopping on the Beetlejuice 2 train as a producer. According to reports, Pitt’s Plan B banner is looking to start production as early as Summer 2022. Jeff Sneider of The Ankler added that the 1988 film’s original stars, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, are on board to reprise their roles as Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz, while director Tim Burton will possibly return to helm the sequel.
I-Rock 93.5

A New ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Is in Development

Did somebody just say "Beetlejuice" three times? It's been 34 years since Michael Keaton first graced the screen as the wisecracking spirit attempting to rid a home of its new residents. But according to Deadline, Brad Pitt's Plan B production company is now in early development on a sequel. As...
'Beetlejuice' Sequel In the Works Thanks to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s production company “Plan B” wants to bring “Beetlejuice” back to the big screen. The sequel concept is in its earliest stages as there is no word of a script yet. The production company is also set to produce “Parasite” director Bon Joon-ho’s newest film as well.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Jason Momoa Will Play 'Fast & Furious 10's Villain

Back in January, word hit the internet that Jason Momoa would be the latest beefy Hollywood star to join the Fast & Furious franchise for the saga’s upcoming tenth film. Fast 10 (the full ridiculous title has yet to be revealed) will be a two-part movie in the style of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. At the time the news broke, it wasn’t clear who Momoa was playing, or even whether he was going to be a good guy or a bad guy.
MOVIES
'Batman's Alfred Is a Terrible Butler

Every new Batman franchise reinvents the concept for its own era. In the 1960s, he was a colorful avenger of crime. In the 1990s, he lived in a Germain expressionist nightmare filled mobsters and evil capitalists. In the 2010s, Zack Snyder transformed Batman into an emotionally damaged sadist who branded criminals with his logo and sometimes did CrossFit.
MOVIES
'I Am Legend' Getting a Sequel Starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith’s I Am Legend was based on a novel of the same name by Richard Matheson. The same book has been made into movies several times, including once as The Omega Man with Charlton Heston, and once as The Last Man on Earth with Vincent Price. In every version a solitary man seems to be the only survivor of a horrible plague that has wiped out most of the earth’s population and turned the few remaining souls into vampires.
MOVIES
'The Batman' Has Best Opening Weekend of 2022 So Far

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the future of theatrical movies these days but one thing still seems like a sure bet: A massive superhero movie featuring a beloved title character and a big-name cast. That’s the formula that turned Spider-Man: No Way Home into one of the biggest movies of all time, and it’s also the formula that turned The Batman into the second-biggest hit of the pandemic behind only that Spider-Man blockbuster.
MOVIES
'The Batman': Every Clue to the Riddler's Plan You Missed

The following post discusses the ending and other SPOILERS from The Batman in detail. The Batman has an incredible twist ending — but if you’re paying attention throughout the movie, you can actually see where the Riddler’s master plan for Gotham City and the Dark Knight is going right from the beginning. Some of the clues are small, but others are so incredibly obvious that you won’t believe you missed them the first time around.
MOVIES
A New 'Alien' Movie Is Coming to Hulu

The Alien franchise is revving up again after a half-decade of lying dormant. (Those darn facehugger eggs have a really long shelf life.) If the project happens, this will be the seventh film in the franchise, or technically the ninth if you include the two Alien vs. Predator spinoffs. And the guy who started it all by directing the first Alien, Ridley Scott, is returning to produce it.
MOVIES
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

