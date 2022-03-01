ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basic ingredients combine for complex flavor in Brazilian-style picadillo

In the global food lexicon, picadillo is somewhere between a hash and Sloppy Joes meat mixture, with a notice-me complex flavor reflective of its Latin American roots.

The word "picadillo" most often refers to the dish itself, but it reflects a Spanish meaning for minced, as in minced meat.

Usually the Southwest version of the dish involves ground beef combined with potatoes, tomatoes and spices, but there are regional variations that can include peas, carrots and/or other ingredients.

The ingredients come together in a one-skillet meal, which makes it an easy option for a hectic week-night family dinner. Even better is that the synergistic result punches above its weight on the flavor scale.

Serve the dish as is, or with flour tortillas or tortilla chips. It becomes heartier dished over steamed white rice, Spanish rice or riced cauliflower.

Picadillo recipes are common in community cookbooks in the Southwest. Scholarly food writers Cheryl Alters Jamison and Bill Jamison included a version in "Texas Home Cooking" (1993), their definitive 584-page tome documenting the state's food legacy.

I've made a beef-and-potato picadillo for several years. But, I recently found a Brazilian version in the Junior League of Albuquerque's cookbook "Simply Simpático: A Taste of New Mexico" (1981).

The cookbook's recipe includes raisins, green olives, capers, cinnamon and cloves for a deep, diverse dish. Some of those ingredients also are in mole sauces, which vary regionally in Mexico, that are used to simmer chicken and other meats.

My husband likes sweat-inducing spicy dishes, but not when they have a fruity or sweet component. But, he enjoyed the complex counterbalance of sweet and picante in the Brazilian-Style Picadillo recipe I adapted below. We enjoyed it served over riced cauliflower, but steamed white rice world work as well.

My adjustments to the recipe include replacing grape-sized tomatoes for canned and increasing the amount of beef broth. I also clarified the directions.

Brazilian-Style Picadillo is the recipe to keep handy when you tire of your tried-and-true dishes for ground hamburger meat and want something interesting without breaking the budget.

Share your favorite recipes or food-related historical recollections by emailing Laura Gutschke at laura.gutschke@reporternews.com.

Brazilian-Style Picadillo

Ingredients

1/2 cup yellow raisins

3/4 cup beef broth

1 pound ground beef

1 medium bell pepper (orange, red or green), diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 10-ounce package grape-sized tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup green olives, rough chopped

2 tablespoons capers

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2 tablespoons vinegar

3-4 dashes liquid hot pepper sauce

Optional: 1/2 cup slivered almonds and steamed white rice, cooked riced cauliflower, flour tortillas or tortilla chips

Directions

1. Soak raisins in beef broth for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, brown the hamburger meat in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the meat is starting to brown, add the bell pepper and onion and combine. Sauté until meat is just cooked through.

3. Add raisins and beef broth, tomatoes, olives, capers, salt, pepper, garlic, cinnamon, cumin and cloves. Stir to combine. Add vinegar and hot pepper sauce and stir again. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes.

4. Stir in optional almonds. Serve as is, over cooked rice or riced cauliflower or with flour tortillas or tortilla chips. Yields 4-6 servings.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

