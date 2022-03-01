ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Gus Clemens: Beaujolais repairing its reputation for wine

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ejY_0eSpnfJI00

Beaujolais is a lovely French region sandwiched between Burgundy and Lyon. Last century, it was known for its kitschy, flash-in-the-pan plonk — Beaujolais nouveau. Today, it is known for being the next big thing in quality wine. Such are vino’s vicissitudes.

Virtually all the 44,000 acres of Beaujolais vineyards are planted in gamay grapes. Gamay is a cross between pinot noir and gouais blanc, a progenitor of many varieties, including chardonnay. Gamay ripens two weeks earlier than pinot noir and is very vigorous. Those traits caused trouble in Burgundy. In 1395, the Duke of Burgundy Philippe the Bold outlawed gamay because it was a “very bad and disloyal plant.”

Gamay growers moved south into Beaujolais where authorities were less supercilious and welcomed folks who could produce large quantities of light bodied, fruity wines.

Gamay vines focus on making grapes rather than deepening roots, which means when stressed by lack of water gamay produces wines with high acidity. Acidity is a reason Beaujolis is the darling of food-pairing sommeliers. To tone down acidity, many Beaujolais wines are made using carbonic maceration where grapes ferment in a carbon dioxide-rich environment before crushing. Much of the juice ferments inside the grape.

The result is a very fruit-forward wine with low tannins that is easy to drink soon after it is made. That spawned the Beaujolais nouveau craze at the end of the 20th century. Beaujolais nouveau can be sold just six weeks after harvest — officially beginning on the third Thursday of November.

That marketing shenanigan clicked in the U.S. since it coincided with Thanksgiving. No hoity-toity hostess could pass up Beaujolais boasting at her dinner. In fact, minutes after release, some cases of Beaujolais nouveau were loaded on the Concorde to be whisked at supersonic speed to inflate the egos of New York City parvenus.

Of course this went the way of all fads. Growers over-produced. Consumers recoiled. In 2001, more than 1.1 million cases of Beaujolais — most of it nouveau — had to be destroyed. Scandals blossomed — it is very hard for the French to pass up a good scandal. Beaujolais bombed.

Give the French credit. They assessed and pivoted from quantity to quality. Today, Cru Beaujolais is in demand as an up-market, food friendly wine any time of the year, not just Thanksgiving. And so it goes.

Last round: What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta. Pair with red wine.

Email: wine@cwadv.com. Newsletter: gusclemens.substack.com. Website: gusclemensonwine.com. Facebook: Gus Clemens on Wine. Twitter: @gusclemens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Can you judge a wine by its label?

How much effect does the label have on your decision to buy a wine? A fair bit, I’d imagine – and, despite being more concerned with the contents than the appearance of a bottle, the same applies to me as well. The label can change your perception of...
DRINKS
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mountain Democrat

Winning wines

Lloyd and Liz Corbett, commercial administrators with the Orange County Wine Society, behind the bar, visit the Nello Olivo Wines tasting room, 3550 Carson Road in Camino, to present Nello Olivo, front, with a commemorative plaque. They flew to El Dorado County to recognize Nello Olivo Wines and the El Dorado County wine region as an important wine producing area in California. The 2018 Sangiovese earned a Double Gold in Orange County. The 2017 Toscanello, 2017 Sagrantino, 2019 Malbec, 2018 Drop Dead Red and 2018 Symphony took gold and the 2019 Viognier, 2018 Grape Father and 2018 Bianconello received silver.
CAMINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Red Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Beaujolais Nouveau
The Post and Courier

Charleston Wine + Food Festival enters new era in its 16th year

One week after the conclusion of the 2020 Charleston Wine + Food Festival, the state of South Carolina went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, the five-day event that first landed in Charleston in 2005 is entering what some might call a new era. Yes, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines. 2018 Merlot, Yakima Valley, $30 (75 cases) Judges’ notes: Enology professor Seth Cohen left North Carolina after being recruited to North Central Washington by friends Bryan Noyd and...
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Wine BarinMission

Casual bars specializing in natural wine are popping up all over town these days. One to pay attention to is Buddy in the Mission. Cozy, chill, and beautifully designed, it’s an ideal place to drop in (they don’t take reservations), for a refreshing wine cocktail. Buddy also has a full food menu that’s both fancy and funky. We’re talking whole baby turnips with a flavorful smoked oyster ranch, tuna confit with a soft egg and a side of saltine crackers, and a hearty mortadella sandwich that will probably inspire you to sink into the comfy banquette and linger until closing time. This is one of our favorite places to meet up with friends for an hour to discuss culturally relevant things right now.
RESTAURANTS
Click10.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off its 21st year

MIAMI – Foodies and wine connoisseurs are flocking to Miami Beach for the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival. The popular event runs from Thursday through Sunday, celebrating its 21st anniversary. This is the nation’s largest food and wine event that will feature more than 400 renowned chefs,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Los Angeles

Disney Just Unveiled Its Food & Wine Fest Treats

Booth by booth, plate by plate, glass by glass: The gourmand-tastic, Mickey-marvelous, try-one-try-everything extravaganza known as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is again set to sizzle at the Anaheim theme park over several spring weeks. Those weeks? They're ready to stoke our appetites soon: March 4, 2022...
ANAHEIM, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Savor SoFLO: Yes, Broward has its own wine and food festival on the beach, too

With all due respect to that food-wine-Guy Fieri tornado that blitzed South Beach in February, Broward County also craves a big culinary bash on its beaches. And one such festival — beneath a gigantic white tent, no less — is landing on Hollywood beach this spring. The second edition of Savor SoFLO, returning April 30-May 1, will bring 80 acclaimed local chefs, restaurants, breweries and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Lite Rock 96.9

Pro Athlete Selling Lonely-Looking New Jersey Castle for $15M

This place is humongous, but it looks kind of cold and sad. See what's so special about a giant castle a pro athlete has on the market in New Jersey for $15 million. It's described on Realtor.com as a 'European Colonial Manor'. I'll say! This "manor" is currently owned by former New Jersey Devils hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk.
REAL ESTATE
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

516
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy