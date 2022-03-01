ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

First female Cherokee Nation chief to be featured on quarter this year

By Rex Hodge
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this year, you'll see new quarters with the faces of women who've made significant contributions to America. One of them is Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee...

Andy Sh@&$y
6d ago

That’s too funny. They bypassed ALL the other famously well known Native American Chiefs of the past and go RIGHT to the NEW AGE FEMINIST CHIEF. They killed two birds with one stone. They got a Native American AND a woman all at the same time.

