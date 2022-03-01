KID FRESH MEAL KITS

Meal kit delivery services have spiked in popularity over the last few years. Many people turned to them during the coronavirus pandemic, when grocery stores were closed and there were food shortages aplenty. Now, despite the fact that many places have reopened, meal deliveries are still all the rage, thanks to how easy and convenient they are. You get all of the ingredients you need — plus easy-to-follow recipes — to whip up a homemade dinner without ever having to step foot outside of your house or brave grocery store checkout lines. According to Statista, the meal kit industry is expected to grow to sales of more than $13 billion in 2022. Progressive Grocer reports that 48% of Americans have tried a meal kit at least once in the past year.

