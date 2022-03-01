KID FRESH MEAL KITS

Scrolling through your social media feeds, how many times do you see a recipe that makes you stop dead in your tracks and say “why didn’t I think of that?” With so many of our recipes being variations of the same thing, sometimes it’s hard to be inspired, but every once in a while something will catch your eye and you know immediately you have to make it. From a new version of a sloppy joe, a tasty twist on a classic pasta, a childhood casserole we forgot about, or maybe a soup that can now be made in the Instant Pot, the internet is an incredible source for culinary inspiration.
Comments / 0