ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

KID FRESH MEAL KITS

akwesasne.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MCA Community Health Program is distributing meal kits for children/families...

www.akwesasne.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Businesses Partner To Provide 36K Meals To Casper Kids

Multiple mainstay Casper businesses are partnering to help provide meals for 1,000 kids. Wyoming Food for Thought has announced a city-wide food drive in which the non-profit is working to provide 36,000 meals to 1,000 Casper children. The food drive is taking place through March 25. According to Food for...
Gwinnett Daily Post

A Lenten meal the kids will love

Religious Christians make the commitment to avoid meat in their Friday meals for the duration of Lent, signifying a sacrifice for their faith that recalls the ultimate sacrifice Jesus Christ made during the crucifixion. Vegetables and pasta dishes are a staple of the Lenten season, and seafood also serves as...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
The Post and Courier

Summerville Family YMCA providing free meals for Lowcountry kids

Editor's Note: This story first appeared in The Summerville Journal Scene on April 1, 2020. The Summerville Family YMCA and the Lowcountry Food Bank have teamed up to make sure local children stay fed during this time of need. The YMCA said it will give out bags filled with nutritious...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Popular Science

Save $15 on these coding kits that spark kids’ interest in STEM

For many kids across the country, school is still out. They only have screens that pass for classrooms, which is not exactly the ideal way of learning regardless of the abundance of digital resources out there. While there’s no doubt that some kids thrive in remote learning, there are also quite a number of youngsters that have lost interest in education due to time away from their actual school.
EDUCATION
WSAZ

Surprising Ways to Sneak Fresh Veggies into Your Meals!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit foodfairmarkets.com. With spring right around the corner, we usually tend to start wanting to add veggies to our...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Charities
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals on Meal Kit Delivery Services Right Now to Get Dinner Sent Right to Your Door

At the end of a busy day, sometimes the last thing you want to hear is "What's for dinner?". For those who long for convenience, meal delivery kits arrive right at your door without compromising on freshness or quality. Not only do these services save a lot of time, they also provide more variety and introduce you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat.
RECIPES
Daily Northwestern

Best Restaurant, Best Meal for a Tight Budget: Tomate Fresh Kitchen

For the fourth year running, Tomate Fresh Kitchen was voted Evanston’s best restaurant. It’s a remarkable feat for the small establishment, located at 914 ½ Noyes Street, especially when you consider that the business is carry out and delivery with no dine-in option. With what its website...
EVANSTON, IL
Mashed

A Recent Study Could Reveal A Potential Danger In Meal Kit Deliveries

Meal kit delivery services have spiked in popularity over the last few years. Many people turned to them during the coronavirus pandemic, when grocery stores were closed and there were food shortages aplenty. Now, despite the fact that many places have reopened, meal deliveries are still all the rage, thanks to how easy and convenient they are. You get all of the ingredients you need — plus easy-to-follow recipes — to whip up a homemade dinner without ever having to step foot outside of your house or brave grocery store checkout lines. According to Statista, the meal kit industry is expected to grow to sales of more than $13 billion in 2022. Progressive Grocer reports that 48% of Americans have tried a meal kit at least once in the past year.
RECIPES
WDVM 25

MOCO approves healthy kids meal options bill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Childhood obesity is a problem that has only gotten worse during the pandemic so try to combat this, Montgomery County leaders passed a bill to require all restaurants to change their menus to provide more healthy options for children.  Councilmember Craig Rice introduced the bill saying childhood obesity tends to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Parade

Chili Cheese Corn Dogs Are a Genius (Yet Easy) Meals Kids Will Love

Scrolling through your social media feeds, how many times do you see a recipe that makes you stop dead in your tracks and say “why didn’t I think of that?” With so many of our recipes being variations of the same thing, sometimes it’s hard to be inspired, but every once in a while something will catch your eye and you know immediately you have to make it. From a new version of a sloppy joe, a tasty twist on a classic pasta, a childhood casserole we forgot about, or maybe a soup that can now be made in the Instant Pot, the internet is an incredible source for culinary inspiration.
RECIPES
LiveScience

Get this wild science climate change kit for kids for just £10

It’s never been more important to care about the environment – and as such, it’s never been more important to teach our children about caring for the environment. Climate change is one of the biggest threats to the Earth right now, and this Wild Science kit, available exclusively from Smyths Toys, helps children understand what it means, while (hopefully) having fun. Originally £14.99, the science kit can currently be picked up for just £10 at Amazon.
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

The Many Faces Of Family Meals, With Or Without Kids

With more and more people working from home these days, balancing our personal and professional lives can be challenging, especially when it comes to family meals. And when most people picture a “family meal,” they imagine two parents at the heads of the table with several children gathered around. But oftentimes, that isn’t the case. Not all family meals necessarily look the same — but they’re all equally important.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy