Porch Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Porch Group missed estimated...

Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Ready To Soar

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was trading up over 5% on Tuesday, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which were trading up about 2% and 3%, respectively, by early afternoon. The beaten down stock has suffered from a downturn in both the general markets and the...
Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same...
8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex. What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform. The...
Recap: Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same...
Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
Recap: Laird Superfood Q4 Earnings

Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.7. Revenue was up $2.07 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings For Clarus

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Clarus has an average price target of $34.5 with a high of $42.00 and a low of $28.00.
Recap: Hudson Technologies Q4 Earnings

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hudson Technologies beat estimated earnings by 425.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $15.66 million from the same...
Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synchronoss Technologies beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same...
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In EOG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 102.67 shares of EOG Resources at the time with $1,000. This investment in EOG would have produced an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion.
Why Are Caterpillar Shares Surging Today?

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) is leading the Dow Jones higher Tuesday after Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann upgraded the stock from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $260. The Jefferies analyst was previously concerned that constrained CAPEX and ESG themes in mining...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Magna International

Within the last quarter, Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Magna International has an average price target of $82.0 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $63.00.
Here's Why Barclays Boosted Its Estimates For Block

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised his estimates for Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) gross profit and EBITDA as the fintech quietly raised the pricing on its Cash App's Instant Deposit feature. The feature is "one of Cash App's biggest drivers of gross profit." The change "appears to be effectively a ~17%...
Revance Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q4, Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted sales of $25.95 million. Earnings were up 15.16%, but Revance Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $63.10 million. In Q3, Revance Therapeutics brought in $19.75 million in sales but lost $74.38 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?
