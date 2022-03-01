Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at TCU

Everything you need to know to prepare for and follow tonight's game between the Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs.

Despite the loss to the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks still hold a one game lead in the loss column in the Big 12 conference race. With two games on tap against the TCU Horned Frogs before ending the season at home against the Texas Longhorns, Kansas still firmly controls their own destiny for conference tournament seeding. However, they can't afford to slip up against TCU tonight.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #6 in the AP Poll and #7 in the Coaches Polls. TCU is not ranked in either poll

Kansas leads the all-time series 22-2, with a 9-1 record in Schollmaier Arena. The Jayhawks have won 18 of the last 19 meetings between these two teams, including each of the last 8.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6/7) Kansas: 23-5, 12-3 Big 12

TCU: 18-9, 7-8 Big 12

Line: KU -6.0

O/U: 143.0

KenPom Rankings:

Kansas: 7th Overall (4th Offense, 31st Defense)

Baylor: 50th Overall (89th Offense, 27th Defense)

How to Watch

Tuesday, March 1st, 7:00 p.m. CST

Fort Worth, TX: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena (6,800)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

- Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Lance Blanks (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Game Coverage

Fun Facts

The last win for TCU in the series was an 85-82 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Big 12 Championship.

This is the second straight season where David McCormack has seen a significant improvement in conference play. His in-conference scoring and rebound averages are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. Comparing them to his overall numbers of 9.6 ppg and 7.2 rpg (which include Big 12 play), that is an increase of 1.5 ppg and 1.9 rpg.