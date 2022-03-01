Abbott Nutrition expands baby formula recall linked to multiple illnesses

NEW YORK -- Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of Similac PM 60/40 Powdered Instant Formula.

This is part of a larger recall after products from the company's facility in Sturgis, Michigan, were linked to illnesses in babies.

The FDA says five infants had to be hospitalized due to reported bacterial infections. The agency says the infections "may have contributed to death in two patients."

For more information from Abbott Nutrition, click here . For more information from the FDA, click here .