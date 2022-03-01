ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott Nutrition expands baby formula recall linked to multiple illnesses

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdXMo_0eSpmGKc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Sc3_0eSpmGKc00
Baby formula recall expanded 00:31

NEW YORK -- Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of Similac PM 60/40 Powdered Instant Formula.

This is part of a larger recall after products from the company's facility in Sturgis, Michigan, were linked to illnesses in babies.

The FDA says five infants had to be hospitalized due to reported bacterial infections. The agency says the infections "may have contributed to death in two patients."

For more information from Abbott Nutrition, click here . For more information from the FDA, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Hospital systems struggling to fill void of nurses who have left industry due to COVID

NEW YORK -- As the pandemic transitions to what officials see as an endemic, some of the damage done over the past 24 months will take years to undo. The health care system is still reeling from the strain of COVID-19, as thousands of nurses left the profession. CBS2's Jessica Moore looks into the dire shortage and what can be done to bridge the gap between the resources and the need. Nurses at Maimonides Hospital in the Bronx recently protested what they called unsafe staffing shortages. "Recently, I worked in a situation where there were only two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health

WASHINGTON — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform.The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users. The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children.Last month, Texas opened an investigation...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy