Financial Reports

Recap: BTRS Holdings Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BTRS Holdings missed estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btrs Holdings Lrb#Eps#Btrs Holdings
Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $4.66 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amneal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $26.86 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Ready To Soar

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was trading up over 5% on Tuesday, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which were trading up about 2% and 3%, respectively, by early afternoon. The beaten down stock has suffered from a downturn in both the general markets and the...
STOCKS
Financial Reports
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares gained more than 10% on Tuesday after the company reported 9% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it will continue to grow sales once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes listed 10 reasons investors should...
STOCKS
Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $1.24 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
STOCKS
American Vanguard: Q4 Earnings Insights

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Vanguard missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $18.06 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synchronoss Technologies beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Recap: Avid Bioservices Q3 Earnings

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Bioservices reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $9.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ABM Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Why Are Caterpillar Shares Surging Today?

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) is leading the Dow Jones higher Tuesday after Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann upgraded the stock from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $260. The Jefferies analyst was previously concerned that constrained CAPEX and ESG themes in mining...
STOCKS
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intercontinental Exchange

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
