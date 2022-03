Controversial city efforts to deal with the rising number of homeless on the streets of Bend were bound to be a campaign issue for city council and other local races this year, but it may well share the fall ballot with a measure that would bar outdoor camps from within 1,000 feet of public schools – and require a public vote on any specific sites. The post New Bend group’s measure would require voters get a say in outdoor homeless camp locations appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 9 MINUTES AGO