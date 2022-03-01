Fire reported at Conagra Foods in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Central EMS, the Fayetteville Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire at Conagra Foods, the plant across the street from Baum-Walker Stadium.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. on March 1. Firefighters are on the scene working to locate the fire. Central EMS reported that moderate smoke can be seen coming from the building.

