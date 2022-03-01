ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fire reported at Conagra Foods in Fayetteville

By C.C. McCandless
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Central EMS, the Fayetteville Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire at Conagra Foods, the plant across the street from Baum-Walker Stadium.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. on March 1. Firefighters are on the scene working to locate the fire. Central EMS reported that moderate smoke can be seen coming from the building.

Arkansas senators honor fallen officer and first responder

WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Arkansas United States Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton honored the service and sacrifice from Arkansas Department of Corrections Officer Sergeant Joshua Caudell and West Memphis, Arkansas Firefighter Jason Lang, who both lost their lives while serving. According to Boozman's office, he highlighted Caudell's lifelong service to the public. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley.

