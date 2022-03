Bobby Wagner was released from the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday after a legendary 10-year run with the organization. Wagner was extremely productive in 2021 and will provide plenty of talent and leadership to his next team. The 31-year-old linebacker is coming off a season where he recorded 170 combined tackles (93 solo), the most of his career. Wagner also recorded one sack, forced fumble and interception on his way to becoming a Pro Bowler for the eighth time. He was also named a second-team All-Pro.

NFL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO