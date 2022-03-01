ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Matt Reeves feared audiences might not understand 'complex narrative' of 'The Batman'

Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Batman' director Matt Reeves was concerned...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Matt Reeves won't be rushing The Batman sequel

Matt Reeves doesn't want to rush a sequel to 'The Batman'. The 55-year-old director has helmed the hotly-anticipated superhero movie, which already has two sequels planned, but admits that he wants some time to reflect on the film before working on future installments. Quizzed on his future plans by the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals if Superman Exists in Reboot Batverse

Director Matt Reeves births a Batverse with The Batman, but it might be a world without a Superman. Grounded in the gritty realism of '70s neo-noir cop movies like Chinatown and The French Connection, Reeves' The Batman is not part of the DC Extended Universe that pit Batman (Ben Affleck) versus the Kryptonian Superman (Henry Cavill) in Zack Snyder's Dawn of Justice. The reboot — set in year two of a young Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) crusade as a costumed crime-fighter — is a street-level murder mystery putting the Dark Knight detective on the trail of a serial killer (Paul Dano's Riddler).
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Batman’s back, and Matt Reeves’s got him

Matt Reeves’s “The Batman” — in theaters March 4 — leans into the caped crusader as noir detective. Reeves’s gritty Gotham features an angsty, singularly focused Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), who’s in the first few years of life as a superhero, trying to figure it all out as he takes on organized crime; a terrorizing Riddler, and, of course, his own demons and the loss of his parents. This is Batman, after all.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
ComicBook

The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases Wait for Sequel, "There's Definitely More to Do"

In the modern movie-making landscape it's not uncommon for a sequel or two to get announced for a movie long before anyone has seen it and sometimes before it's even started shooting. Sometimes that results in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and sometimes that becomes the never-to-be-made The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4. Though television spinoffs of the upcoming The Batman have been revealed to be in the works, a proper feature film sequel has, as of this writing, not been announced, and speaking in a new interview it seems like co-writer/director Matt Reeves is not in any hurry to get started on another chapter.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman': Listen to Michael Giacchino’s Full Score for Matt Reeves’ Film

It is hard to believe that we are only a week away from The Batman finally hitting theaters and one of the most exciting elements leading up to the release of the film has been director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino slowly teasing the musical score. If hearing the themes for Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, and Paul Dano’s The Riddler was not enough to hold you over until the film comes out, Reeves has announced that the entire soundtrack is now available to listen to.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Director Matt Reeves Speaks Out About Potential The Batman Sequel

Director Matt Reeves Speaks Out About Potential The Batman Sequel. Matt Reeves is now preparing for his launch of The Batman together with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The trailers of the film hyped up the audience in seeing Batman once again on the big screen. Matt Reeves recently revealed his interest in crafting a Batverse following the reboot of The Batman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAL Radio

Jeffrey Wright on Matt Reeves' new take on 'The Batman'

He’s vengeance, and he’s finally in theaters! The Batman debuts on the big screen this weekend. It’s director Matt Reeves take on the caped crusader, with Robert Pattinson in the starring role. So what makes this one different from the others?. Jeffrey Wright, who plays Lieutenant Gordon,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Review: Matt Reeves Delivers A Gorgeously Hollow Reboot

The Batman took a long, winding road through its production – including a pass through the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. It bears mention, as the resulting film now arriving in theaters feels very much like a product of the world it was produced in: a stunningly fresh vision of the Batman character, world, and lore that ultimately got muddled and lost along the way, but still manages to pull together enough, by the end, to offer fans a doorway to a more promising franchise future.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Talking 'The Batman' With Director Matt Reeves

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Matt Reeves to discuss the making of the movie, living up to Batman’s iconic name, his choice to skip the Wayne origins story, and much more. Also this week, we talk about the film’s box...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Matt Reeves had to follow one rule while making The Batman

After the success of his Planet of the Apes trilogy, Matt Reeves had demonstrated that he could be trusted with the keys to his very own Batman movie. But like any good parent giving their kid an expensive car, Warner Bros wasn’t about to let him drive without insurance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
The Press

Matt Reeves plans to release bonus Batman scene

Matt Reeves cut a scene from 'The Batman' of the titular character meeting Joker - but intends to release it soon. The director shot footage where Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader snuck into Arkham Asylum to speak with one of the inmates but ultimately felt the ideas behind the moment were accomplished elsewhere so dropped the scene.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman's Matt Reeves addresses runtime criticism

The Batman director Matt Reeves has spoken on the backlash towards the movie's lengthy runtime, defending it as "immersive" and revealing that it was planned to be even longer. Back in January, it was confirmed that the new DC movie would run at nearly three hours, making it the longest...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

‘The Batman’ SPOILER Interview With Matt Reeves

Warning: This video contains spoilers for The Batman. The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves discusses his new DC movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. He reveals The Batman has a deleted Arkham scene where Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets and speaks with that massive cameo character and more!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Felt "Fear" Before Fan Reactions to First Trailer

"I'm vengeance," growled Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in the first trailer for The Batman, scored to Nirvana's "Something In The Way." The teaser trailer, released during DC FanDome in 2020, offered a 134-second sneak peek at the gritty and grungy reboot as envisioned by Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves — or, at least, a quarter of it. "We've only shot 25% of the movie," Reeves said at virtual FanDome, "but there was no way I couldn't show part of the movie." Filming on The Batman had paused months earlier due to the pandemic, but fan reactions out of the event helped assuage fears about Reeves' vision for a rebooted Batman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy