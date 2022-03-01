Matt Reeves feared audiences might not understand 'complex narrative' of 'The Batman'

In the modern movie-making landscape it's not uncommon for a sequel or two to get announced for a movie long before anyone has seen it and sometimes before it's even started shooting. Sometimes that results in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and sometimes that becomes the never-to-be-made The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4. Though television spinoffs of the upcoming The Batman have been revealed to be in the works, a proper feature film sequel has, as of this writing, not been announced, and speaking in a new interview it seems like co-writer/director Matt Reeves is not in any hurry to get started on another chapter.

