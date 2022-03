The University of Louisville football staff has scored another victory in the recruiting world. And this addition will be able to help this fall. Jacksonville State safety transfer Nicario Harper, who was named an FCS All-American, made an official visit to Louisville this weekend and on Sunday night made a commitment to the Cardinals. Harper spent two years at Southern Miss before he transferred to Jacksonville State where he played two seasons there.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 50 MINUTES AGO