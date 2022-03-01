ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

FanDuel Promo Code: Grab yourself an epic risk-free bet

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6YLD_0eSpjoOf00
Check out the amazing FanDuel Promo. Getty Images

New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a Risk-Free Bet of up to $1,000, as the NBA season continues this week.

What do you get with the FanDuel promo code?

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

What is the FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Promo CodeNo Code Required – just click the link above

FanDuel Sportsbook PromoUp to $1,000 Risk Free Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s21+ | New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&Cs apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Place your risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
  7. If the wager loses, you will get your stake back in free bets within 72 hours.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

Betting on the NBA with FanDuel

The Brooklyn Nets hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors for the second time this week. The Nets are facing a terrible run that’s seen 14 losses in their last 17 games. They’ll be looking to make amends for a massive 133-97 defeat on Monday to their opponents tonight.

The Raptors came into Monday’s matchup against Brooklyn in the midst of their own slide, but rookie Scottie Barnes’ double-double helped the Canadian side prevail. The Raptors can tie the season series between the two teams, as the Nets currently own a 2-1 series lead.

The Washington Wizards play host to the Detroit Pistons this evening. This marks the first game of a three-game home stand for the Wizards, as they look to snap a two-game slide and add to their 15-16 home record.

Meanwhile, this marks the second game of a three-game road trip for the Pistons, after they pulled off an impressive win over the Hornets on Sunday. They will look to keep it rolling and build on their awful 6-25 road record.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves are coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. A win tonight will bolster the Timberwolves playoff hopes, sitting three wins behind the sixth-seed Nuggets as things stand.

The Warriors are playing catchup in the West chasing the leading Phoenix Suns. A loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday won’t help the Warriors case for the top spot, but Steph Curry is in fine form after 27 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

FanDuel promotions for existing customers

Alongside an impressive new customer offer, FanDuel sportsbook also looks after its existing customers with some exciting promotions.

Parlay Insurance

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Place a 4+ leg parlay wager on any NHL or College Basketball game and if one leg loses, you get a refund in site credit. There’s plenty of NCAAB action this week, so be sure to make the most of this promotion. Maximum stake $25.

Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Snags Monster $1000 Risk-Free Bet

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NBA season’s final stretch run is heating up and BetMGM is offering new customers an incredible deal to get in on the action. With the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, new customers can bet just $10 on any NBA game and be rewarded with $200 in free bets if either team hits a 3-pointer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
CBS Sports

Caesars Sportsbook New York promo codes, best sports betting promotions: Get $300 in free bets

New York sports betting has become extremely popular after the state gaming commission made online sports betting legal on Jan. 8, 2022. The convenience of placing New York sports bets on your phone has resulted in numerous unique New York sports betting promotions. The latest: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering $300 in free bets if you bet exactly $20. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and bet exactly $20 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME300 and get $300 in free bets, win or lose (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).
GAMBLING
Kansas City Star

BetMGM Bonus Code Features Outstanding $1000 Risk-Free Bet

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. March is here and the NCAA Tournament starts next week. That means it is one of the busiest times for the for sports gambling. And there is no better way to start betting than with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET. BetMGM is giving new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.
GAMBLING
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Nba#Brooklyn Nets#Minnesota Timberwolves#Fanduel Sportsbook#Promo T C#Mi#T C#The Toronto Raptors#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score a huge risk-free bet on NCAA Basketball

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free. A fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers, ahead of an exciting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley Was Messing Around With A T-Shirt Gun In The Fourth Quarter As The Timberwolves Blew Out The Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley is the sort of player that gets a lot of hate from fans around the league but is absolutely adored by the fans of the team he's on. His hustle, energy and never-say-die attitude make him easy to like when he plays for your team, and can make it easy to ignore some of the other parts of his game. He's also an exemplary teammate, something he's showing in Minnesota during the Timberwolves' excellent run of form.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

“Serious” Injury Takes Place At AEW Revolution

You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
WWE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy