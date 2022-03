CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The pain at the gas pump is growing by the day. Gas prices in our area jumped again overnight with New Jersey seeing the biggest increase. But one local leader is pushing to pause the tax you pay on every gallon you pump. However, some say cutting it could wind up costing you more. Every gallon of gas is taxed at both the federal and state level but would a tax halt actually help? As gas prices skyrocket with no end in sight, many drivers are doing what they can to cope. “Shocked is the word,” Ray Callahan, a...

