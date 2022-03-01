Off-duty Largo police dog bites 10-year-old boy in Tarpon Springs, police say

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A 10-year-old boy was bit by an off-duty Largo police dog in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department reported.

Tarpon Springs police said in a news release that they received a call just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a dog bite. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that “an off duty Largo Police Department Canine was accidentally released from his fenced-in yard area and bit a 10-year-old juvenile,” a news release from the Tarpon Springs department states.

Police said the boy’s father took him to the hospital and the boy was in stable condition.

