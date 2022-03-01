2 Northeast Ohio bridges lit with Ukraine flag colors

Tuesday night, two local bridges will glow blue and yellow in support of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered ODOT to illuminate the George. V. Voinovich Bridge with the colors of the Ukraine flag. DeWine's office said the Ashtabula County Engineer's Office will also show its support for Ukraine by having the Ashtabula Harbor Lift Bridge lit up.

Additionally, DeWine has ordered ODOT to light the bridges in Dayton over Interstate 75. Toledo is planning to light the Anthony Wayne Bridge as well.

“This is a way to show our support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country,” said DeWine. “I hope all Ohioans will join with the more than 42,000 Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression.”

He continued, “I also urge other public and privately-owned building owners to join us in demonstration of deep concern about the senseless attack on Ukraine,” said Governor DeWine. “In Ohio, we rally around those who need support, and this is a simple way to not only support those living in Ukraine but also our Ukrainian friends and neighbors living in Ohio."

Currently, the Ukrainian flag is being flown over the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. DeWine also has it flown over his home in Bexley.

This isn't the first move DeWine has made to back Ukraine.

Over the weekend, DeWine showed support by ordering Russian Standard vodka removed from store shelves, which is the only Russian-owned vodka distillery that sells vodka in Ohio.

