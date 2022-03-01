ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government: New transport of aid for Ukraine has left Bucharest for Siret

By Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania
 3 days ago

Mar. 1—BUCHAREST — Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday. According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, a new transport of humanitarian aid...

