Antoine Barraud’s Madeleine Collins is a tense, nervy double life thriller where nothing is as it seems – we meet Judith, who has a family in Switzerland and France, spending time with Abdel, with whom she is raising a little girl – and Melvil, who she has two older boys. It’s a house of cards destined to fail with the lies that she keeps building - business trips are her cover story among the stereotypical lies given that come thick and fast - and it's a lie that gets bigger and bigger the more it develops - coupled with the identities that she keeps embracing, and Madeleine Collins is all about the implosion and collapse around Judith – escalating as it goes along and spectacularly keeping the audience absolutely hooked to its thrilling conclusion.

