This sort of common-sense reform, at the Oregon Legislature, would be a step in restoring faith in our police forces.Across the country and here in Oregon, people have lost faith in our police forces. Recent polling from the Pew Research Center found that only 26% of us have a "great deal" of confidence in the police, with young and non-white Americans being more likely to report less confidence. This is due, in part, to the racial bias involved in traffic stops across the country—Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over, and up to twice as likely to...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO