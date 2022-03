NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana continues to see declines in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as the Omicron variant’s surge through the state eases. According to new figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health, the percentage of COVID tests returning positive dropped to around five percent last week. That is a drastic decrease from the near 29 percent positivity rate reported in early January.

