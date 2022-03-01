ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Police Investigating Death Of Baby At CT Motel

By Nicole Valinote
 7 days ago
Motel 6, located at 11 Hazard Ave. in Enfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the death of a baby at a motel in Connecticut.

Authorities in Hartford County responded to a report of a medical incident, which was described as a "fall," at the Motel 6 in Enfield at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, police said.

After arriving at the scene at 11 Hazard Ave., investigators found the deceased "pre-term" baby, Enfield Police reported.

The Enfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad are continuing to investigate the case.

