Police Investigating Death Of Baby At CT Motel

Motel 6, located at 11 Hazard Ave. in Enfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the death of a baby at a motel in Connecticut.

Authorities in Hartford County responded to a report of a medical incident, which was described as a "fall," at the Motel 6 in Enfield at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, police said.

After arriving at the scene at 11 Hazard Ave., investigators found the deceased "pre-term" baby, Enfield Police reported.

The Enfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad are continuing to investigate the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.