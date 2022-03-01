Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Police said Destiny Kowalczyk, 17, was last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.
She was wearing a gray Harvard sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes, according to police.
Kowalczyk is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall with long dark hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2