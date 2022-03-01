ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

By WPXI.com News Staff
 7 days ago
WPXI - Destiny Kowalczyk Pittsburgh police need your help finding Destiny Kowalczyk, 17, who was last seen Downtown on Feb 28. (Pittsburgh police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police said Destiny Kowalczyk, 17, was last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.

She was wearing a gray Harvard sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes, according to police.

Kowalczyk is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall with long dark hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

