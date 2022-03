UPDATE 3/1/2022: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces the Business Building (BU) at its La Plata Campus is reopened and repairs to the building’s hot water boiler loop piping are complete. Employees will be returning to their workspaces as scheduled today. Students who have classes in the BU Building – 16 classes were impacted – […] The post REOPENED: SM closes BU building at La Plata campus to repair heating system, 16 classes will be relocated appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO