With much of Pennsylvania now experiencing a decline in covid-19 cases, Penn State announced that it planned to officially relax its policy on face masks come Monday. According to the university, face masks will no longer be required in many indoor settings starting Monday — although the requirement will remain in effect in classrooms, labs and other academic and creative spaces. Masks will also continue to be required where mandated by law or regulation, such as covid testing centers, health care settings and public transportation.

PENN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO