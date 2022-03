Rihanna went from hiding her pregnancy from the public to proudly showing off her baby bump in all its glory seemingly overnight. The 34-year-old singer, designer, and beauty mogul revealed that she’ll soon have her first child with the 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky by braving the cold and exposing her belly in a staged photoshoot at the tail end of January, and with the help of her stylist Jahleel Weaver, she hasn’t stopped doing so since. Case in point: the entirely sheer dress she wore to Dior’s fall 2022 showing during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. See that look and more of her best maternity style so far, here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO