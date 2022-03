Sean Hannity said President Biden's State of the Union address "defined America last, not America first" in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity." "Biden's first official State of the Union is now in the books, and as expected, it was an unmitigated, predictable disaster," he said. "Platitudes, bumper sticker slogans, you name it. Filled with smoke and mirrors, detached from reality, seemingly written, to be honest, by a kid in kindergarten, maybe first grade if we're being generous."

