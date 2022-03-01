Warmer today, much cooler by Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will move through the area mid-morning tomorrow, bringing cooler air to the region tomorrow night through Friday. The air mass over Virginia will quickly moderate this weekend, with 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. An isolated shower will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will get a little better early next week as a cold front slowly moves through the area. Highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 Monday, with milder weather on Tuesday.

