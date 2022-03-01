Murder suspect's mother, crime scene investigators testify against him in murder trial

PLYMOUTH – A Rockland man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Marshfield stood in Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday and faced his mother as she testified against him.

Police say Allen Warner, now 51, brutally killed his wife, Shana Warner, 48, of Marshfield, in September 2018, and then evaded police for 24 hours before his capture. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Trial coverage: Allen Warner, accused of killing his estranged wife in Marshfield, stands trial

Allen Warner's mother, Sandra Warner, of Quincy, said he called her while he was on the lam and she urged him to turn himself in. Sandra Warner said her son told her he would "give himself up."

At one point in her testimony, the jury was ushered out so Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumbra could help jog Sandra Warner's memory about what she testified to in front of a grand jury in 2018. She kept saying she couldn't remember and, because of cataracts, could not read a transcript.

She eventually recalled that Warner also told her he had "done something awful."

As Sandra Warner was led out of the courtroom, her son stood up and said he loved her.

State Police investigators testified that there was blood around the crime scene at the intersection of Main Street and Old Main Street Extension in Marshfield. Jurors visited the intersection last week.

Police said Shana Warner was beaten, dragged behind a car, shot, stabbed and left for dead along Route 3A.

Police said Warner got into his estranged wife's car and then attacked her near her car, a Toyota Scion that went off the road in Marshfield. The investigators said blood was found in Shana and Allen Warner's cars.

Police say Allen Warner crashed a stolen truck into potted plants at a Dunkin’ Donuts the day after the murder, then was arrested in Whitman. The truck was stolen from a Whitman pavement company.

Whitman police officer Mark Poirier testified Tuesday that Allen Warner did not resist arrest after he was seen driving the truck back to the company's lot.

Court files show that Shana Warner filed for divorce in Plymouth County in 2011, 2017 and 2018, but that the divorce was never finalized. In her first filing, she claimed Allen Warner had been “physically and verbally abusive due to his drug-use behavior.”

In addition to murder, Allen Warner was charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, larceny of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene with property damage.

This story was updated to correct the police characterization of the attack.

