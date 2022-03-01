ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB says they will start canceling games as lockout negotiations take a big step in the wrong direction

By Tyler Lauletta
 7 days ago
Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings.

AP Photo/John Raoux

  • Baseball season is getting pushed back.
  • MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press conference on Tuesday that Opening Day was canceled.
  • This comes after the owners failed to reach an agreement with the players' union on a new CBA.

The 2022 MLB season will not be starting on time.

In a press conference on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that Opening Day games and the first two series of the season would be canceled after the owners could not reach an agreement with the players' union on a new collective bargaining agreement.

"I had hoped against hope that I would not have to have this particular press conference, in which I am going to cancel some regular-season games," Manfred said to start his statement.

MLB owners had set midnight on Monday as a soft deadline for a deal to be made before games would be pushed back. After some progress was supposedly made late Monday night, that deadline was moved to midday on Tuesday, but a deal was still not reached.

With this round of negotiations concluding and Opening Day originally scheduled for March 31, the timeline to agree to a new deal, work through Spring Training, and get teams on the field to start the season has been crunched, and now according to Manfred, games will be lost.

In response to Manfred's announcement, the MLBPA released a statement and did not hold back.

"Rob Manfred and MLB's owners have cancelled the start of the season," the statement began. "Players and fans around the world who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised."

With Opening Day now delayed and games set to be missed, the potential negotiations between the owners and players just got even messier. In addition to the disputes over minimum contracts, arbitration, and the competitive balance tax that needed to be tackled in the new CBA, both sides will also have to agree to how to handle player salaries in yet another shortened season.

In his press conference, Manfred said "Our position is that games that are not played, the players will not get paid for." Given that the MLBPA is clearly stating that it is Manfred and the owners that are responsible for the delay of the start of the season, they will likely not be easily swayed to concede their salaries for games that are missed.

As for when fans can expect baseball to be back, it's unclear.

"We're to the point where if we play May 1st, we have to be happy about that," said ESPN's Tim Kurkjian after Manfred's comments.

Before anyone takes the field, the owners will have to come to an agreement with the players' union.

Read the original article on Insider

