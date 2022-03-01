UTSA men’s basketball fall short against UAB 68-56

It's a fun time of year. Tournament basketball means a clean slate and a ticket to the NCAA Tournament if your team gets hot at the right time. The JSU Gamecocks have been hot all year, winning the ASUN West and earning the number 1 overall seed in the ASUN Tournament. The better news: the higher seeds host tournament games on campus so JSU gets to sleep in their own comfy beds while playing in their league tourney. That journey started Thursday night with a 78-67 win over Kennesaw State. Darian Adams, who this week was named first team all-conference, led the Gamecocks with 17, while Brandon Huffman scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting. The win gives JSU a spot in the semifinals, where they'll host Jacksonville, the #2 seed out of the East, Saturday. Win that one, and the Gamecocks will play Tuesday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament in front of an an ESPN2 TV audience, which would make it one of the biggest games in the history of JSU and Pete Mathews Coliseum.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO