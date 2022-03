HOUSTON — If you vote in the Republican primary this election, you will get to weigh in on more than just candidates. The Texas GOP has 10 propositions on the ballot. But these propositions will not necessarily become law. They are a chance for the party to gauge opinions of its voters on a variety of issues. Those opinions then help Texas Republicans decide what should be its legislative priorities during the next session in 2023.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO