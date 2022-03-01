Students express opinions on electoral process

Regarding “Texas county officials decry new voting snags: Surge in mail ballot rejections, stifled registrars,” Feb. 11: We never received our mail-in ballots so we voted early. (The ballots still had not arrived.) It took over an hour and there was no one ahead of us. Since we are “on the list” for mail-in we had to vote “provisionally.” In the past, I just had to sign on a single line to vote if I was on the list for a mail-in ballot. Now, three legal-sized forms for each of us and printouts from the machines which are considerably different from those in the past, plus an election judge who also had to “supervise” the filling out of the forms, making a phone call to verify our voter numbers, and placing the final ballots in sealed envelopes! But we voted! And there was a long line when we left.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO