Mississippi State

Mississippi first lady announces new activity book for kids

By Biancca Ball
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book.

The activity book’s objective is to incorporate engaging and thought-provoking conversation critical to child development and problem-solving skills.

5 new early learning collaboratives approved by Mississippi Board of Education

The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts:

  • Claiborne County School District
  • Jefferson County School District
  • Kemper County School District
  • Natchez-Adams School District
  • South-Delta School District

“The success of Mississippi kids is crucial to the future success of our state,” said Reeves.

