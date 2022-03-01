Mississippi first lady announces new activity book for kids

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book.

The activity book’s objective is to incorporate engaging and thought-provoking conversation critical to child development and problem-solving skills.

The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts:

Claiborne County School District

Jefferson County School District

Kemper County School District

Natchez-Adams School District

South-Delta School District

“The success of Mississippi kids is crucial to the future success of our state,” said Reeves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.