Mississippi first lady announces new activity book for kids
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book.
The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts:
- Claiborne County School District
- Jefferson County School District
- Kemper County School District
- Natchez-Adams School District
- South-Delta School District
"The success of Mississippi kids is crucial to the future success of our state," said Reeves.
