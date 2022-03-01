77-year-old mother of Knoxville woman unable to leave Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 77-year-old mother of a Knoxville woman hasn’t been able to leave Ukraine. Olga Mallicoat’s mom lives in the city of Odessa, in the southern part of the country near the Black Sea.

“My mom’s building may be getting bombed. I don’t know if she’s still alive right at this second. There is no way to know,” Mallicoat said.

The fear is evident as Mallicoat talks about her mom, who wasn’t able to get out of Odessa.

“They made it to the border, but because it was so many people, it was tens of thousands of people on the border, they could not cross the border,” she said.

Mallicoat’s mom decided to return home, stay put and help out.

“She cannot do much anything to help with the situation, but she will put her best effort to at least support people. Maybe cook some food, maybe deliver. Maybe even let some people stay with her if that’s possible,” Mallicoat said.

She’s obviously worried for her mom’s safety – sometimes staying up well into the night to hear from her – because the stories from her hometown are horrific.

“There is bombing going on every day or so. Every few hours. They hear loud noises. They had to escape, they had to hide under the buildings,” Mallicoat said.

She’s hoping for as much support as possible for Ukraine as she yearns for peace. This weekend, Mallicoat attended a rally in Market Square to call for peace and support for her country.

“I just hope that this will resolve as soon as possible. We just want to have peace. We want to have a normal life and I want for my family to be ok,” she said.

Mallicoat said she was able to talk with her mom Tuesday afternoon. She said she’s ok for now and is staying with one of her friends.

