Women’s Tennis continues slide

The Texas A&M International men's basketball team saw two of its players earn Lone Star Conference honors for their performance this season. Greg Bowie II and La-Quiem Walker earned All-LSC third-team and honorable-mention honors, respectively, for their play this year. Bowie led the Dustdevils this season with 15 points per game, while shooting 41.5% from the field. The San Antonio native was TAMIU's go-to player as he had eight games in which he finished with 20-or-more points, including a 33-point outburst against Lubbock Christian on Feb. 8. Walker was third on the team with 11.1 points per game. The big man also averaged 5.1 rebounds per matchup, good for second on the roster. garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com Twitter: @gkroegs

LAREDO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO