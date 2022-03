If you grew up watching Wall-E, you will probably be reminded of the garbage cubes when you see this project by ByFusion. The ByBlock is an environment-friendly building block that can be used in different projects and construction. We have heard of similar ideas before, just like the one in the Disney-Pixar movie, but it’s only now that we are finally seeing such an idea come to life.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO