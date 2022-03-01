Work to convert old motel property into green space continues

Work continues this week to convert an old motel property into green space that can be used by a nearby church and school.

Demolition is just about completed at the former downtown motel.

When the space is cleared, the property will be reseeded as a greenspace that both the nearby Luther Memorial Church and school can use.

“We’re hoping that besides cleaning up the corner and turning it into something that will be a lot nicer, we hope it will benefit not only the congregation, but the children that go to the school, and overall the whole community because it will be a nice green space with fewer tires, stuff like that,” said Les Fobes, Luther Memorial Council.

The church staff is hoping to have the site cleared and reseeded by the end of March.

