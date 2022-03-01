ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Work to convert old motel property into green space continues

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdifT_0eSpcpiH00

Work continues this week to convert an old motel property into green space that can be used by a nearby church and school.

Demolition is just about completed at the former downtown motel.

Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

When the space is cleared, the property will be reseeded as a greenspace that both the nearby Luther Memorial Church and school can use.

“We’re hoping that besides cleaning up the corner and turning it into something that will be a lot nicer, we hope it will benefit not only the congregation, but the children that go to the school, and overall the whole community because it will be a nice green space with fewer tires, stuff like that,” said Les Fobes, Luther Memorial Council.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The church staff is hoping to have the site cleared and reseeded by the end of March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

City of Erie seeking engineering team for Kahkwa Bridge

Erie City officials are looking for an engineering team to design a new Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive. City officials are working to replace the demolished bridge over Ravine Drive. However, construction is not expected to begin until next year. Mayor Joe Schember said that the plans to construct a new bridge began just before […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local fire departments merge during volunteer firefighter shortage

Two local fire departments have merged together to try and combat the severe volunteer firefighter shortage. The Lake Shore Fire Department joined Fairview Fire and Rescue. Both departments provide services to that area and will combine to create a more sustainable and effective emergency response service. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Lake City barn engulfed in flames

One barn in Lake City has been fully engulfed in flames during a structure fire. Calls for this fire came in around 1:20 p.m. on March 7. Multiple fire crews were on scene to battle the blaze. The structure fire was located at 9301 Middle Road. This fire was initially reported as a working barn […]
LAKE CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Local fire departments continue to discuss possible merger

Editor’s note: This corrects a previous version of this article that incorrectly stated the status of the possible merger. Lake Shore Fire Department and Fairview Fire & Rescue continue to discuss a possible merger. On Tuesday, Millcreek Township Supervisors voted in support of a merger between the two companies. According to the Chief’s at Lake […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Modest increase in liquid fuel payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced its annual disbursements of liquid fuel payments to municipalities throughout the commonwealth. PennDOT has committed a total of nearly $455.9 million of the liquid fuel funds, an increase of about 1% over last year. “We appreciate that PennDOT recognizes that local government is an important partner […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Find your unclaimed property during March 15 event

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two state representatives are hosting an event to teach residents how to research potential unclaimed property that may belong to them. State Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins, both of Erie, plan to host the “Treasure Hunt Unclaimed Property Search” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 15 at Merski’s office, 3901 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Brig Niagara announces summer sailing schedule

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. Brig Niagara’s sailing schedule for 2022 has been announced. The Brig Niagara will sail the Great Lakes, hosting sail training programs and participating in Tall Ships events. The ship will dock July 2-4 at Sandusky, Ohio, July 8-10 at Cleveland, July 15-17 at Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 5-7 at Two Harbors, Minnesota, […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Space#Luther Memorial Church#Luther Memorial Council#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Local charter school holds COVID-19 vaccine carnival for kids

One local school held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 5. with an inviting atmosphere that was different from the usual vaccine clinics. Staff at the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School changed the way the community received their vaccines with a carnival clinic. Parents and children received their shots while being surrounded by clowns, games, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bizzarro hosting community grant webinar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is hosting a webinar to help local schools, governments and nonprofits secure grants. Bizzarro is teaming with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and PA House Appropriations Committee staff in co-hosting the community grant webinar at 1 p.m. on March 11. “Since taking office, I’ve helped local […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Trading cards continue pandemic, inflation boom

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mike Brown started collecting trading cards when he was 7 or 8 years old. Then, in the 1970s, they were mostly baseball cards. His older brothers were into it, and they’d all go to the local departments stores in Erie and buy what they could find. As he got older, he expanded his […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Car flies on to roof of restaurant during crash in Central PA

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Security video captured the moments a car smashed into a minivan and launched onto the roof of a Chinese restaurant in Snyder County Friday. Now police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and if charges should be filed. It all occured in the parking lot at […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Maple syrup on tap at Asbury Woods

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swinging spring temperatures means maple syrup, and Asbury Woods isn’t missing the season. This year, the local nature preserve has hung 65 buckets on its maple trees. Some of the trees have multiple taps. Whether a tree is tapped is determined based on how many times it has been tapped and the diameter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Clergy and invited guests say final goodbye to Bishop Emeritus Trautman

Clergy and invited guests gathered at Saint Peter Cathedral for a final goodbye to Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman. The funeral mass was kept smaller than usual due to the ongoing renovations to the sanctuary at the cathedral. Bishop Emeritus Trautman was born and attended school in Buffalo, NY. He was ordained in Austria in 1962 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Davis, Penn State Behrend seek grant for plastics industry

A new initiative for economic development could provide hundreds of millions of dollars of new business. This initiative is based on a simple premise. This group of political leaders and staff members are learning what they can about the plastic lab at Penn State Behrend. Plastics continue to be an emerging industry, and a key […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy