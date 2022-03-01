ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Right person wrong time

By Anonymous
paisano-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly just hate you right now. I hate that you didn’t choose me. I hate that it’s not me that you love more. And I hate that I’m mature enough to realize that it’s not you I hate. I hate the part of myself...

paisano-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

How to Redirect Your Anxious Thoughts in 5 Minutes

Anxious thoughts can sometimes take over our headspace so much that we struggle to get back into focus. Survivors of childhood trauma struggle with emotional regulation due to years of dysregulation, leading to feelings of anxiety and stress. Laughing and feeling silly can sometimes help decrease anxious thoughts by increasing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

If you can give yourself goosebumps, your brain might be special

It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long I
Finger Lakes Times

WRITE ON: When a wrong turn goes right

Clearly, I rely too much on my GPS. It has me sent down a narrow, winding mountain road on a cross-country trip that clearly was not meant for a pickup truck towing a travel trailer. In Arkansas, it once directed me down a narrow dirt road that gradually morphed into a dead-end path swarming with miniature goats and Shetland ponies.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
zee

Opinion: What does it mean when you have a dream about cheating?

Cheating is a word that has a lot of meanings and can be hard to describe. For example, I have dreams about cheating, but I’m just having fun with no real consequences in my dreams. But when I actually cheat on someone, it hurts them and never feels good at all. I believe that when you have dreams about cheating, it is basically a warning sign. I say this because my dreams never get to the point where they are doing anything wrong.
Rogersville Review

Always right, Sometimes Wrong: Good Character is an archaic unappreciated virtue

If you are a business owner or manager, chances are, you have had to recruit new employees. When you do, you hope to find good ones. So, it is frustrating that labor laws actually make the process very difficult if not impossible. The legal system would have us believe that experience and education are the only relevant qualifiers and standards by which we may evaluate an applicant.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Law.com

A Great Time to Be a Junior Lawyer, Right?

A recruiter recently told me it is “a great time to be a junior lawyer”. He was getting enquiries daily from in-house lawyers looking for a return to private practice to claim their piece of the lucrative pie.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Buying Time

Unlike Ozzie and Harriet most marriages hit rough patches of aggravation, poor communication, and general dislike. The longer you’re married the more likely you are to survive as a couple as you reason that you made it through the last cold spell, so maybe you’ll live to fight another day. I came to realize I would most likely keep being a source of aggravation, so I started thinking about how I could help offset my bad habits learned as a bachelor of 30 years. My hope was that maybe I could help her overlook my annoying ways and keep me around longer as my investment in our marriage grew. I didn’t want to lose the dividends it might pay in the future.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy