The Toronto Raptors aren't going to push OG Anunoby back too soon. The organization has been going over its options with Anunoby who has been battling through a fractured right ring finger for quite some time now. After seeing a hand specialist in Los Angeles on Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the team was going to sit down and decide whether or not Anunoby would be better off playing through the injury or giving it about two weeks to fully recover. While no decision has officially been announced, Anunoby has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons, the team announced.

1 DAY AGO